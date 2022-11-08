TZB-info / Vytápění / Tepelná čerpadla / Tepelná čerpadla a chlazení v rámci české účasti na veletrhu Chillventa 2022

4 COILS TECH, ACOND, Conteg, GTB Group, Master Therm tepelná čerpadla, Sensit, Trane Technologies a Svaz chladicí a klimatizační techniky. To je 8 firem v rámci oficiální české účasti na Chillventa 2022.



Jozef Síkela, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic , Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic

As we are well aware, the Czech Republic is a country with an open export economy and export support is, therefore, one of the priorities of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT). Until 2019, exports had been gradually rising for almost ten years in a row, but the recent crisis, associated with the coronavirus pandemic, interrupted this period of growth.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, export support was aimed at solving the immediate problems of exporters. Afterwards, the main wave of Governmental support focused on the quick restart and restoration of business trade relations in the selected territories. In order to preserve the production of the Czech Republic and maintain its position as an export-oriented country, various measures were taken, including free provision of selected CzechTrade services, preferential treatment and adjustment of the Czech Export Bank (CEB) and the Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation Products (EGAP), provision of interest-free loans by the National Development Bank, and support for new manufacturers of medical materials and protective equipment from the CzechInvest agency and MIT even during their export.

The MIT‘s task was and still is to help exporters find new business opportunities and maintain their position in the existing markets. That is why MIT agencies have been seeking business opportunities abroad for a long time. Subsequently, they compare them with the competencies of Czech companies and their innovation potential. Based on these facts, 43 territorial business strategies have been developed. These strategies have helped to improve state assistance coordination, not only in export support policies but also in innovation and business development.

Czech Official Participation (COU) in exhibitions and fairs abroad is one of the significant tools for accomplishing business opportunities. Their program, available on the MIT website, is in accordance with the Export Strategy of the Czech Republic. the program is focused on the export of goods and services with high added value and facilitates the expansion of Czech companies (mainly small and medium-sized ones) into foreign markets. Approximately 28 COUs are implemented annually, having around 5,000 business negotiations completed and preliminary contracts in progress, almost reaching 3–5 billion CZK. We have the same plans for the future.

I hope that the unpredictable coronavirus pandemic will enable exhibitions, fairs and meetings at them to run as smoothly as possible in the future. I wish their organizers much strength and success, and to the exhibitors and visitors, I wish interesting and inspiring contacts and meetings.

4 COILS TECH, s.r.o.

We are a European producer and supplier of high-quality heat exchangers tailor-made to fit the needs of our OEM customers in the field of HVAC&R, both in serial and one-off production.

4 COILS TECH manufactures heat exchangers executed from the highest quality materials. The company can supply coils with surface finishing, including powder coating or LCE Coating corrosion protection, coils with alternative pre-coated aluminium fins (hydrophilic/hydrophobic) or tinned copper fins.

ACOND a.s.

We are a successful European manufacturer of heat pumps with a long history. We are looking for a small number of partners in Germany. We can supply high-quality heat pumps at competitive prices with a fair and solid European company.

Our air-to-water heat pumps are compact monobloc units with environmentally friendly R290 refrigerant and excellent thermodynamic properties. We use only high-quality, proven components from renowned manufacturers. The housing of the heat pumps is made of stainless steel. The actually very low noise level of the outdoor unit is also exceptional.

Conteg, spol. s r.o.

CONTEG is part of the pan-European industrial group CONTEG GROUP and one of the world‘s leading manufacturers of IT racks, cooling systems, and comprehensive solutions for data centres. As a traditional family company with headquarters and production plants in the heart of Europe, in the Czech Republic, we are proud to support the legacy of traditional European production built on excellent quality, innovation, and services with high added value for our customers. In addition to IT racks, the production portfolio includes industrial cabinets and cooling systems, custom products from metal sheets, refrigerated display cases, and parcel boxes.

GTB Group, s.r.o.

GTB Group is a producer of finned heat exchangers for refrigeration and heating applications and has been processing flat glass and manufacturing components and final glass products, especially for manufacturers of refrigerated and heated display cases, commercial refrigerators and refrigerated shelves for shops and supermarkets. We also produce refrigeration monoblocs for use in your positive temperature refrigerated cabinets, vending machines and freezers.

Master Therm tepelná čerpadla s.r.o.

Master Therm tepelna cerpadla s.r.o. is a traditional and innovative Czech manufacturer of a complete line of heat pumps with many thousands of heat pumps sold at home and abroad.

Master Therm has many years of experience with progressive technology of electronic expansion valve (EEV), inverter compressors and control and monitoring of the operation of heat pumps through special applications via the Internet. It allows easy and reliable installation and, at the same time, easy and convenient service.

Heat pumps Master Therm are suitable for residential, commercial and industrial segment too.

Sensit s.r.o.

SENSIT s.r.o. is a Czech producer of temperature, humidity, CO 2 , level, flow and position sensors for various industries. The standard temperature range of the sensors is from −200 to 1 200 °C, and the diameter of the resistance temperature sensors is from 1.0 mm and 0.5 mm for thermocouples. SENSIT s.r.o. produces sensors for many different applications, for example, for machines and equipment, medical care, food processing industry, air conditioning systems, railway industry, rubber & plastic industry, renewable resources, heating system controls and many others.

SENSIT s.r.o. also focuses on custom-made production from as little as 1 piece and develops sensors based on the requirements of the customer.

Svaz chladicí a klimatizační techniky

SCHKT is a professional association of enterprises and individuals active in the RACHP industry in the Czech Republic. Association was established in 1990 and now has about 700 members.

SCHKT´s goal is to represent its members on technical and legislative issues, provide technical and commerce help, inform on news in the RACHP industry, support education activities, schools and other institutions and provide professional training on F-gas and alternative refrigerants.

SCHKT is a proud member of the AREA (European Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Association) and the Czech Chamber of Commerce.

Trane Technologies s.r.o.

The European Test Centre (ETC) specializes in testing heavy and large products. Your equipment can also be exposed to long-term, extreme climatic conditions in the ETC test labs. We are equipped with cutting-edge facilities and unique expertise and are proud of many years of tradition.

We test prototypes to verify the expected characteristics of the equipment in terms of its functionality. Tests are essential for product placement on the market. We test oversized and very heavy equipment – climatic, vibration, cooling, EMC, material, and other tests. Accredited outputs of the measured results are prepared according to our client’s requirements.

We hold many international certificates. Besides testing, we also focus on applied research and development, concentrating on the future of transportation and stationary refrigeration. New principles for mobile refrigeration and HVAC unit drives, the introduction of alternative coolants (including natural coolants), or new disinfection systems in stationary and mobile equipment and air-conditioning are examples of our outcomes in this area.