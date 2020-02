Teplotní chování ledové plochy a temperovaného podloží na zimním stadionu

English Synopsis

Thermal behaviour of ice rink and heated sub-soil in the ice arena

Due to long term cooling of the ice ring it may happen that subsoil was affected, bulged and consequently nonreturnable destroyed in case the structure was built on high-risk soil. Sub-soil heating system was tended to be prevention of undercooling and step-by-step freezing of subsoil. Purpose of the paper is evaluation of heat flow in the structure depending on heating fluid temperature and thermal insulation thickness.