Hodnocení energetické náročnosti budov podle vyhlášky č. 264/2020 Sb. – případová studie rodinný dům

English Synopsis

Evaluation of energy performance of buildings according to Decree No. 264/2020 Coll. - case study family house

In connection with the entry into force of Decree No. 264/2020 Coll., On the energy performance of buildings, the method of assessing the energy performance of new buildings is changing. The article on the case study of a family house presents an approach to the concept of technical systems of new family houses from the point of view of current and future requirements (from 1. 1. 2022) for the energy performance of buildings.