Použití elektrostatického odlučovače ke snížení emisí prachu z kotle 250 kW

English Synopsis

Use of an electrostatic precipitator to reduce dust emissions from a low power boiler

By using an electrostatic precipitator, dust emissions (TZL - solid pollutants) from the solid fuel boiler were reduced well below the level of requirements according to ČSN EN 303-5 - class 5 and the Ecodesign Directive. This work describes the design of the separator and also presents the achieved emission parameters of the boiler with an output of 250 kW.