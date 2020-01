Metody měření kvality injektáže v zemních výměnících na tepelná čerpadla a jejich sanace

English Synopsis

Methods of injection quality measurement in ground exchangers for heat pumps and their reconstruction

Methods and instrumentation for injection quality measurement in heat pump boreholes including measurement of groundwater flow through the borehole outside the partly grouted borehole exchanger tubes have been developed in the Czech Republic. A Semtex charge has been developed for the rock massive repair, which reliably disconnects the ground exchanger tubes without serious impacts on the surrounding rock environment and buildings. The resulting hole can then be used for re-grouting, thus preventing undesirable vertical water flow through the borehole.