Teplotní exponent otopných těles

English Synopsis

Temperature exponent of radiators

The article considers the standard EN 442-2, which assumes a linear course of the temperature exponent with height for a given type of radiators. It focuses mainly on panel radiators, although it does not omit other kinds of radiators. It points to the fact that the dependence of the temperature exponent on height is not linear and increasing for a given type, as assumed by the characteristic equation of the type. Results are based on the evaluation of the data collected from the radiator manufacturers.