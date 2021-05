Tepelné čerpadlo vzduch-vzduch je spolehlivým zdrojem vytápění pro nízkoenergetické domy

English Synopsis

The air-to-air heat pump is a reliable heating source for low-energy houses

The low heat loss in family houses enables comfortable hot air heating with air-to-air heat pumps. The authors give an example of the conditions for obtaining a subsidy from the „Nová Zelená úsporám“ (Green to Savings) program. Achieving the highest category of the NZÚ subsidy is also realistic in the „new buildings“ category.