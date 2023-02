Kdy lze vyměnit kotel za tepelné čerpadlo. Část 2/4

English Synopsis

When Can the Boiler Be Replaced by a Heat Pump? Part 2 of 4. Finding the Equipotential Curve of a System.

Replacing the boiler with a heat pump requires verification of the system's hydraulics, temperature regimes and heat pump performance. Mutual incompatibility can be detected by measuring temperatures, working with equithermal curve graphs and manufacturer's documents, especially in the case of a simpler heating system in a family home.