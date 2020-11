Proč se v místnosti po instalaci plynového kondenzačního kotle objevil zápach?

English Synopsis

Why did an odor appear in the room after installing a gas condensing boiler?

The cause of the odor after the generational replacement of the gas boiler can be reduced air exchange in the room, improperly designed waste pipes, or even insufficient hygiene. The level of cleaning and hygiene is solved by the apartment user. Sufficient ventilation and treatment of the waste pipe, such as the installation of an aeration valve, should be designed by a person skilled in the art.