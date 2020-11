Limitní výkon peletového kotle pro dodržení podmínky minimální střední rychlosti spalin 0,5 m/s

English Synopsis

Limit output of the pellet boiler for compliance with the condition of the minimum mean flue gas velocity of 0.5 m/s

In order to maintain the functionality and safety of the operation of the flue gas path intended for the discharge of flue gases from solid fuel appliances, the chimney standard ČSN 73 4201 stipulates the minimum permitted cross-section of the chimney flue and the minimum speed of flue gases in it. How do modern pellet boilers cope with this condition?