Stanovení minimálního objemu akumulace u kotlů na pevná paliva

English Synopsis

Calculating Minimum Volume of Accumulation Vessel for Solid Fuel Boilers

A comparison of the calculation of the volume of the storage tank to boilers with manual application of wood in a family house according to the criteria of subsidy programs and the ČSN EN 303-5 standard shows a relative agreement, respectively the acceptability of the use of both methods. The standard provides a minimum value. In practice, the resulting volume usually consists of two tanks.